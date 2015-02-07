People hate Goldman Sachs more than they hate cable companies

Jason Reed/Reuters Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

People really don’t like Goldman Sachs.

They like it less than the Koch brothers, Monsanto, BP and Exxon Mobil. They like it less than all the airlines and cable companies — not to mention the other banks.

Goldman Sachs is so hated that it ranked last place in Harris Poll’s annual corporate reputation survey.

The poll ranked the 100 “most-visible” companies across all industries, based on feedback from more than 27,000 US-based respondents. The respondents also nominated which companies should be considered visible and included in the list.

Scores range from excellent (80+) to poor (50-64 points). This year, Goldman Sachs scored 55.07.

In second-to-last place was AIG, the insurance corporation best known for accepting the largest government bailout of a private company in US history back in 2008. General Motors fell the hardest this year, down to 88th place, after an unprecedented number of recalls.

According to Harris Poll:

“The American public strongly believes reputation matters and acts on that belief. This year’s results show that more than half of the public actively seeks out information about companies they hear about or do business with, and 36% say they have decided against doing business with a company because of something they learned about its conduct.”]

Remember: Goldman Sachs isn’t a retail bank. It doesn’t mess up anyone’s debit cards or have inconveniently placed ATMs. For most people, it doesn’t factor into their daily lives at all. On the other hand, a lot of the companies that ranked above it are companies that people deal with every day.

Broken down by industry, technology firms are the most-loved (this year, Samsung ranked 3rd place). The financial industry is only slightly more popular than tobacco and government, but it has shown a 35 per cent increase over the past two years.

Apparently that’s not enough to change people’s minds on Goldman.

Check out the full list here.

