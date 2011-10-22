Everyone On Wall Street Is Going Bonkers Over This Dude's Mustache

Photo: Facebook.com

Garrett Herfkens, an associate at BlackRock based in San Francisco, is Bloomberg’s “most viewed” profile today.The reason (we think) is because he’s rocking some badass facial hair in his profile picture.



Perhaps Herkens is preparing for “Movember” a month where guys — or “Mo Bros” — grow a mustache to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer.

He’s currently a bond trader at BlackRock. He previously worked at Merrill Lynch as a financial analyst.

Herkens graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2006.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.