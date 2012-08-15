Everyone On Marissa Mayer's Senior Team Expects To Be Replaced Within 18 Months—Source

Marissa Mayer is making a list, checking it twice…

A source in touch with people on Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s senior staff says that “everyone” who reports to her in jobs that they had prior to her arrival “expects to be replaced”—probably before the end of the year, definitely before 18 months are out.Yahoo media boss Mickie Rosen and newly hired sales chief Michael Barrett are “fairly bummed out,” but they aren’t going to voluntarily jump ship in the very short term.



“These people aren’t idiots,” says our source. “I don’t think anybody leaves or just quits until they have another job.”

(Barrett, by the way, got a lot of money from Yahoo to leave Google very recently. So if he really wants to leave, he has some serious negotiating ahead of him.)

Another source, secondhand, reports to us that a recent get-to-know-you meeting between Rosen and Mayer “Did. Not. Go. Well.”

We were surprised to hear our first source say that Yahoo CFO Tim Morse is “sort of fried,” and has long-term plans outside of Yahoo, where he is merely going to “run the ball out.”

We don’t expect Morse to go anywhere too soon, if only because he is playing such a huge role in helping Yahoo divest its Asian assets.

None of this is to say that Mayer has been hostile to Yahoo executives. We understand she has been very cordial—”going through the motions.”

And really, this is all very normal.

It’s expected—basically, required—that when a new CEO comes into a struggling company, that CEO will, eventually, replace the company’s executive team with new people who were not handpicked by predecessors.

Tim Armstrong came to AOL in 2009, and by February 2010, his entire senior staff had been turned over.

