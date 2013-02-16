You Need To Make Time To Dream Big

Life is busy. And chaotic. And frantic. And that’s with you being successful.



On your best day you’re dying. Getting pounded by a million unanswered questions and expectations.

The only way to get your soul back is to dream big dreams.

That’s the only way to stay recharged and in control of your future.

When you dream, you burn a little bit brighter.

For a few moments when you dream you leave behind everything that weighs on your soul and you soar above the fray. You are free of the limitations of time and expectation and effort.

Everything you can imagine is possible. You are invincible and unbelievably brilliant.

And you need that. You need a break from the chaos and stress of your daily living. You need respite from the pressures of achieving your expectations.

You need to make time to dream.

It doesn’t replace hard work. It isn’t a substitute for learning, loving, or leading.

It’s irreplaceable in its own way.

A simple moment in time when you take comfort in knowing that your vision for you is big enough to change the world. Big enough to keep fighting for.

So if you never stop to get motivated, you end up dying a slow death. You wither on the inside. Dry up. Waste away.

So dream on. Be vigilant with your dreams. Be violent in your conquest of them.

Make time to keep dreaming.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.