Everyone Loves MiShare iPod Gadget, Except The Music Business

Praise continues to roll in for MiShare, a $100 gizmo that lets you dock two iPods and swap songs, or anything else, back and forth. It takes about 10 second a song. The Brooklyn-based startup gets highlighted in the NYTimes’s Tech section today, and has also received good ink from Vanity Fair, Engadget and Gizmodo.

The people who don’t like it: The remaining employees at major record labels, who worry that the device will only further encourage file-sharing. They’re right, of course, since that’s exactly what it’s supposed to do. Perennial music grouch Rich Greenfield even cites the device today (reg. required) as another reason to short poor Warner Music Group.

Anything purchased with DRM restrictions (i.e., stuff bought through AAPL’s iTunes store) will need to be unlocked once when it gets swapped to the new iPod, but very little of what’s on any iPod comes from iTunes. MiShare’s FAQ throws in a half-hearted plea “to share responsibly”, but hard to take that seriously when the device makes sharing “irresponsibly” even easier than it has been. We can’t wait to get one.



