Here Are The Headphones The Most Popular DJs In The World Use

Photo: WeSC
Over the ear DJ style headphones have become must have gadgets as well as a personal fashion statement.Major label hip hop artists like Dr. Dre, Ludacris, and 50 cent coming out with their own line of headphones and displaying them at technology conventions like CES.
We wondered about the quality of all of these DJ style, over the ear headphones that are coming out.
Are they really worth all of the money?
To find out what the pros use, we asked some of the hottest DJ’s on the turnstyle scene and this is what they told us.
After all, who better to know what’s good than them.
Steve Aoki has helped launch the careers of artists like Bloc Party, The Kills, and MSTRKRFT.
Now as a DJ he produces remixes for acts like Weezer, Tiga, and Drake.
His album Wonderland is currently ranked 6th on the Billboard Dance/Electronica charts.
Headphones: SOL REPUBLIC
DJ skribble may be most well known for hosting over 1/2 a dozen shows on MTV including many of their infamous spring break specials.
The DJ has also been featured in the pages of Billboard Magazine and the New York Times. He has performed with legendary acts like Public Enemy, the Wu-Tang Clan, and the Fugees.
Headphones: Beats by Dr. Dre
DJ Scotty boy, who is based in sin city, has been ranked one of the top 10 DJ's in the U.S. by Times Magazine for the past 3 years in a row.
He is also considered one of the best house DJ's in Las Vegas and he describes his signature style as a 'Las Vegas mashup.'
Headphones: Aerial 7
DJ Z-trip is a top DJ and producer.
In 2001, his album Uneasy Listening made album of the year lists by Spin, Rolling Stone, and Entertainment Weekly.
He has produced tracks for artists like Linkin Park and even released a track for President Obama's presidential campaign.
Headphones: Sony MDR7506 Professional Large Diagram Headphone
Justin Miller is a DJ, producer, and assistant manager of DFA records, an independent record label that has produced and remixed artists like N.E.R.D., the Gorillaz, and M.I.A.
Headphones: AIAIAI TMA-1
Wu-Tang Clan producer RZA has teamed up with Swedish brand WeSC to produce hiw own line of headphones called Chambers.
Chambers are packed with features including active noise cancellation, LED lights that move to the beat of your music, and a music sharing function. A hands free unit that comes with the headphones allows you to adjust the volume, playback your music, and even answer and end phone calls.
Goodluck getting a pair though, Chambers pre-orders have sold out although the website maintains they will be available beginning in February.
Although no women made DJ Mags top 100 list of the best DJ's, Annie Mac should have.
The girl hosts 3 shows on the BBC's Radio 1 and her mixtape, Annie Mac presents did well on electronica charts.
Headphones: Though not pictured, we spotted her wearing what looks like Pioneer HDJ-2000 headphones at a show in Austin TX in June.
DJ Magazine named David Guetta as the best DJ in 2010 and his current album, Nothing But The Beat is ranked number 7 on the Billboard Dance/ Electronic Albums chart.
It was recently announced that Guetta would team up with Beats by Dr. Dre and Monster to create his own line of DJ style over the ear headphones. The product is The Beats Mixr. These headphones were designed by a DJ for DJs.
The beats mixr headphones are not available yet in the U.S. but they are expected to be out in February.
Headphones: mixr
The duo behind the Mister Saturday Night party Eamon Harkin and Justin Carter have a passion for building communities with the right space, a great sound system, and great music.
So what headphones do they use when they get behind the DJ booth? An old school, hip hop classic that has been around since the 1980's.
Headphones: Sennheiser HD25
BONUS: So what about the popular stuff? Beats by Dr. Dre tend to have mixed reviews, but they're very popular
You have probably seen the popular Beats by Dr. Dre headphones.
CNET gives them 4 out of 5 stars and an excellent rating saying they 'deliver a sturdy design and top notch sound quality.'
Ludacris debuted his line of luxury headphones at last years CES.
CNET gave the Soul by Ludacris SL300's 4 out of 5 stars saying they are more comfortable to wear than Beats over long periods of time.
50 cent unveiled his new line of headphones at this years CES. The SMS audio headphones are expensive, starting at $299.99, but if you buy them, you will help to feed America.
That's because for every pair of headsets that are sold here in the U.S. 250 meals will be provided to Americans who go hungry.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.