Everyone Is Wondering What This American Spyplane Was Doing Over Libya Last Week

Photo: LibyanProud via Twitter

Some Twitter followers of David Cenciotti at The Aviationist brought this picture to light after it was taken in Libya over the skies of Derna April 10.While many thought it was a drone, Cenciotti says he has little doubt the aircraft is an EP-3E ARIES II a state-of-the-art upgrade of the P-3C and speculates it may have been scoping out the heart of Derna.



It’s there in the eastern Libyan that new extremists are planting car bombs, pulling off assassinations, and looting everything they can.

Photo: Samuel Pilcher via Flickr

Cenciotti says the plane could also be watching for weapons being smuggled through Libya on their way to Egypt, or much less likely, that the shot was taken with a telescope way off the coast as the plane flew a different mission entirely.We’ll follow up on this if any more information becomes available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.