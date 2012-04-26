Everyone Is Talking About This Creepy, Patrick Bateman-like Bloomberg Businessweek Cover About Private Equity

Next week’s issue of Bloomberg Businessweek does a deep dive into Monomy Capital partners, a private equity firm. That may seem kind of random, but the point of the article is to consider ‘efficiency’ as the private equity industry sees it — does it create jobs, or is it a hatchet job to make money for the firm?



This is an incredibly important issue for Romney in the Presidential campaign as he touts his experience at Bain. We’ve heard this before.

But Bloomberg Businessweek’s cover drops a clue that maybe we haven’t seen it like this before — a shadowy, menacing figure holds a chainsaw covered with the words ‘My Life In Private Equity’ in blood red.

American Psycho much?

Check it out below (via Politico):

Photo: via Politico

