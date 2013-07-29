Everyone Is Talking About The Publicis-Omnicom Merger [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Of course the biggest news from this weekend is that formerly number two and three holding companies, Publicis and Omnicom, merged. Revenues for Publicis Omnicom Groupe will now far exceed WPP at $23 billion.

GroupM Global President Dominic Proctor condescends the merger. Although he said that it is “an interesting move,” Proctor continued, “neither Omnicom nor Publicis was able to bring their investment teams together effectively as individual companies, so it be fun to see if they can now do it together.” GroupM is part of WPP.

Havas CEO David Jones said that the merger will be bad for clients and employees.

FT takes a look at Omnicom’s John Wren, “the quiet man of ad land.”

And Digiday’s Brian Morrissey takes a peek at the winners and losers of the merger.

Speaking of Digiday, the site had a makeover.

Ketchum hired Andrew Ager, formerly at Weber Shandwick, as a creative director in its London office.

Ad agency Crush attached a GoPro camera to an adorable dog. Adweek has the pictures.

Stephen Colbert has some thoughts on branding.

