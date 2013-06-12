Everyone Is Talking About Blue Ties This Morning After the Prime Minister's Speech

Photo:

Everyone is talking about accessories after the Prime Minister’s speech yesterday, when she said Tony Abbott’s opposition would “banish” women’s voices from politics, with every key decision instead being made by a “man in a blue tie”.

The address to a “Women for Gillard” event seems to have backfired, in contrast to the last time she called Tony Abbott out, accusing him of being a misogynist in a passionate speech to parliament that went viral, viewed well over 2.3 million times on YouTube.

Her words yesterday appear to have been taken by many as an attack on all blue-tie-wearing men, and political point scoring.

Even Labor MP Ed Husic has said he is uncomfortable with his boss using the abortion debate to gain political mileage. Earlier, fellow backbencher Stephen Jones also called Gillard’s comments unwise.

A twitter account, @Bluetie3, has been created, and is tweeting like crazy about #Blueties, and a bunch of Facebook pages have been created in their honour. This one’s dedicated to Kevin Rudd.

Workplace relations minister Bill Shorten spoke to reporters this morning, saying the Labor Party has a proud history of supporting women. He was wearing a black-and-red striped tie.

Though earlier, education minister Peter Garrett spoke to ABC News Breakfast wearing one of the now-nefarious blue neck pieces, proudly.

