Everyone has been sharing their favourite movies and TV shows on Twitter

With so much content available on TV and at the movies, it can be hard to pick your favourites.
But Twitter is forcing you to.
The hashtags #7FavTVShows and #7FavFilms are trending on Twitter and everyone is scrambling to narrow down their list of favourites.
Along with the average Twitter user, entertainers, critics, and shows themselves are joining in the craze.
Here are some of the noteworthy names tweeting about their favourite films and TV shows:
First, Essence magazine perfectly summarized what it’s like to narrow down the list:
Us Trying to Decide Our Top #7FavTVShows. pic.twitter.com/b5vwd1Pc0T
— ESSENCE (@Essence) August 16, 2016
Matt Brennan, who has written for Slate, IndieWire, Deadspin, and more, ran an analysis and came up with a collective list based on more than 100,000 tweets.
We did it, folks. We sent 100,000+ tweets and came up with a collective #7favfilms list worthy of an IMDb commenter: pic.twitter.com/EEyGlSRbbU
— Matt Brennan (@thefilmgoer) August 16, 2016
Chris Hayner, a Zap2It staff editor, created a list but doesn’t seem sure it’s definitive.
Jaws
The Shining
Good Morning, Vietnam
Beauty and the Beast
Dick Tracy
Cool Hand Luke
Back to the Future
Probably?
— Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) August 16, 2016
Daniel Fienberg, a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter, had to redo his list of favourite films but then still wasn’t satisifed.
Actual #7favfilms
Babe
The Apartment
Godfather II
Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid
JFK
Jaws
Hoop Dreams
[Nah. This is BS. Disregard.]
— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) August 16, 2016
Jamelle Bouie, the chief political correspondent for Slate, had some unique choices.
The Lives of Others
Yojimbo
North by Northwest
Three Days of the Condor
The Taking of Pelham 123
Die Hard
Roadhouse#7favfilms
— Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) August 15, 2016
The revival of “Cats” had fun with the hashtag, tweeting shows that prominently feature felines.
#7FavFilms: The Aristocats, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Catwoman, Garfield, Hocus Pocus, Milo & Otis, Oliver & Company ???? pic.twitter.com/QCk6b3luOC
— CATS on Broadway (@CatsBroadway) August 15, 2016
More critics got into tweeting about their favourite TV shows.
Emily Nussbaum of The New Yorker cheated and named eight, admitting the task was difficult.
Buffy, Slings & Arrows, Sopranos, Enlightened, 30 Rock, The Wire, SATC, Transparent #7favtvshows #okthats8 #couldeasilyname7others
— emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) August 16, 2016
Debra Birnbaum, the executive editor of TV at Variety, is clearly a fan of dramas.
Mad Men
The Wire
Friday Night Lights
M*A*S*H
The Sopranos
Breaking Bad
Seinfeld
— Debra Birnbaum (@debrabirnbaum) August 16, 2016
Alan Sepinwall of Hitfix made a joke of the hashtag and tweeted notoriously bad shows that had a short lifespan.
Work It!
Pink Lady and Jeff
Super Train
Homeboys From Outer Space
My Big Fat Greek Life
Celebrity Mole
Berlin Alexanderplatz
— Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) August 16, 2016
Amy Kaufman of The Los Angeles Times went a little retro with her list.
Felicity
Party of Five
Punky Brewster
Full House
Friday Night Lights
Freaks and Geeks
The Bachelor(ette)#7FavTVShows
— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) August 16, 2016
The people at Nerdist came together to form a collective list that is true to their name.
The Nerdist editors’ #7FavTVShows:
Doctor Who
Twin Peaks
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Cheers
The Simpsons
Friday Night Lights
Game of Thrones
— Nerdist (@nerdist) August 16, 2016
Meanwhile, “Big Brother” and “The Talk” host Julie Chen name-dropped her own shows and revealed she’s quite the fan of Showtime’s programming.
#7FavTVShows ????@CBSBigBrother #BB18@TheTalkCBS @SHO_Homeland@GameOfThrones @SHO_TheAffair @SHO_RayDonovan@60Minutes
— Julie Chen (@JulieChen) August 16, 2016
Cameron Esposito often discusses LGBT topics in her standup comedy and included the theme in her tweet, using couple names for well-known lesbian pairings on TV.
Brittana
Naomily
Clexa
Vauseman
Sharmen
Snoop from The Wire
Butchsito????
— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) August 16, 2016
“Orphan Black” often has a fun Twitter presence and kept its brand strong with its response to the hashtag.
Orphan is the New Black
Black Orphan
That one with the clones
The Tatiana Maslany variety hour
How 2 get an emm
— Orphan Black (@OrphanBlack) August 16, 2016
The “Doctor Who” universe is vast and has many spinoffs, so the account had an easier time coming up with its list.
Class
Torchwood
Sarah Jane Adventures
Doctor Who Confidential
Totally Doctor Who
K-9 and Company
— Doctor Who BBCA (@DoctorWho_BBCA) August 16, 2016
Other shows, like Netflix’s upcoming “Haters Back Off” based on Colleen Ballinger’s Miranda Sings character, had a more blunt message.
Haters Back Off
Haters Back Off
Haters Back Off
Haters Back Off
Haters Back Off
Haters Back Off
Haters Back Off
OK?
— Haters Back Off (@hatersbackoff) August 16, 2016
