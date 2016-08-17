Everyone has been sharing their favourite movies and TV shows on Twitter

Meryl Gottlieb
Game of ThronesHBO

With so much content available on TV and at the movies, it can be hard to pick your favourites.

But Twitter is forcing you to.

The hashtags #7FavTVShows and #7FavFilms are trending on Twitter and everyone is scrambling to narrow down their list of favourites.

Along with the average Twitter user, entertainers, critics, and shows themselves are joining in the craze.

Here are some of the noteworthy names tweeting about their favourite films and TV shows:

First, Essence magazine perfectly summarized what it’s like to narrow down the list:

Matt Brennan, who has written for Slate, IndieWire, Deadspin, and more, ran an analysis and came up with a collective list based on more than 100,000 tweets.

Chris Hayner, a Zap2It staff editor, created a list but doesn’t seem sure it’s definitive.

Daniel Fienberg, a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter, had to redo his list of favourite films but then still wasn’t satisifed.

 

 Jamelle Bouie, the chief political correspondent for Slate, had some unique choices.

 The revival of “Cats” had fun with the hashtag, tweeting shows that prominently feature felines.

More critics got into tweeting about their favourite TV shows.

Emily Nussbaum of The New Yorker cheated and named eight, admitting the task was difficult.

Debra Birnbaum, the executive editor of TV at Variety, is clearly a fan of dramas.

Alan Sepinwall of Hitfix made a joke of the hashtag and tweeted notoriously bad shows that had a short lifespan.

Amy Kaufman of The Los Angeles Times went a little retro with her list.

The people at Nerdist came together to form a collective list that is true to their name.

Meanwhile, “Big Brother” and “The Talk” host Julie Chen name-dropped her own shows and revealed she’s quite the fan of Showtime’s programming.

Cameron Esposito often discusses LGBT topics in her standup comedy and included the theme in her tweet, using couple names for well-known lesbian pairings on TV.

“Orphan Black” often has a fun Twitter presence and kept its brand strong with its response to the hashtag.

The “Doctor Who” universe is vast and has many spinoffs, so the account had an easier time coming up with its list. 

Other shows, like Netflix’s upcoming “Haters Back Off” based on Colleen Ballinger’s Miranda Sings character, had a more blunt message.

 

