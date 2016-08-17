Everyone has been sharing their favourite movies and TV shows on Twitter

With so much content available on TV and at the movies, it can be hard to pick your favourites.

But Twitter is forcing you to.

The hashtags #7FavTVShows and #7FavFilms are trending on Twitter and everyone is scrambling to narrow down their list of favourites.

Along with the average Twitter user, entertainers, critics, and shows themselves are joining in the craze.

Here are some of the noteworthy names tweeting about their favourite films and TV shows:

First, Essence magazine perfectly summarized what it’s like to narrow down the list:

Matt Brennan, who has written for Slate, IndieWire, Deadspin, and more, ran an analysis and came up with a collective list based on more than 100,000 tweets.

We did it, folks. We sent 100,000+ tweets and came up with a collective #7favfilms list worthy of an IMDb commenter: pic.twitter.com/EEyGlSRbbU

— Matt Brennan (@thefilmgoer) August 16, 2016

Chris Hayner, a Zap2It staff editor, created a list but doesn’t seem sure it’s definitive.

#7favfilms Jaws The Shining Good Morning, Vietnam Beauty and the Beast Dick Tracy Cool Hand Luke Back to the Future Probably?

— Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) August 16, 2016

Daniel Fienberg, a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter, had to redo his list of favourite films but then still wasn’t satisifed.

Actual #7favfilms Babe The Apartment Godfather II Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid JFK Jaws Hoop Dreams [Nah. This is BS. Disregard.]

— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) August 16, 2016

Jamelle Bouie, the chief political correspondent for Slate, had some unique choices.

The Lives of Others Yojimbo North by Northwest Three Days of the Condor The Taking of Pelham 123 Die Hard Roadhouse#7favfilms

— Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) August 15, 2016

The revival of “Cats” had fun with the hashtag, tweeting shows that prominently feature felines.

#7FavFilms: The Aristocats, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Catwoman, Garfield, Hocus Pocus, Milo & Otis, Oliver & Company ???? pic.twitter.com/QCk6b3luOC

— CATS on Broadway (@CatsBroadway) August 15, 2016

More critics got into tweeting about their favourite TV shows.

Emily Nussbaum of The New Yorker cheated and named eight, admitting the task was difficult.

Debra Birnbaum, the executive editor of TV at Variety, is clearly a fan of dramas.

#7FavTVShows Mad Men The Wire Friday Night Lights M*A*S*H The Sopranos Breaking Bad Seinfeld

— Debra Birnbaum (@debrabirnbaum) August 16, 2016

Alan Sepinwall of Hitfix made a joke of the hashtag and tweeted notoriously bad shows that had a short lifespan.

#7FavTVShows Work It! Pink Lady and Jeff Super Train Homeboys From Outer Space My Big Fat Greek Life Celebrity Mole Berlin Alexanderplatz

— Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) August 16, 2016

Amy Kaufman of The Los Angeles Times went a little retro with her list.

Felicity Party of Five Punky Brewster Full House Friday Night Lights Freaks and Geeks The Bachelor(ette)#7FavTVShows

— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) August 16, 2016

The people at Nerdist came together to form a collective list that is true to their name.

The Nerdist editors’ #7FavTVShows: Doctor Who Twin Peaks Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cheers The Simpsons Friday Night Lights Game of Thrones

— Nerdist (@nerdist) August 16, 2016

Meanwhile, “Big Brother” and “The Talk” host Julie Chen name-dropped her own shows and revealed she’s quite the fan of Showtime’s programming.

Cameron Esposito often discusses LGBT topics in her standup comedy and included the theme in her tweet, using couple names for well-known lesbian pairings on TV.

#7FavTVShows Brittana Naomily Clexa Vauseman Sharmen Snoop from The Wire Butchsito????

— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) August 16, 2016

“Orphan Black” often has a fun Twitter presence and kept its brand strong with its response to the hashtag.

#7FavTVShows #OrphanBlack Orphan is the New Black Black Orphan That one with the clones The Tatiana Maslany variety hour How 2 get an emm

— Orphan Black (@OrphanBlack) August 16, 2016

The “Doctor Who” universe is vast and has many spinoffs, so the account had an easier time coming up with its list.

#7FavTVShows: #DoctorWho Class Torchwood Sarah Jane Adventures Doctor Who Confidential Totally Doctor Who K-9 and Company

— Doctor Who BBCA (@DoctorWho_BBCA) August 16, 2016

Other shows, like Netflix’s upcoming “Haters Back Off” based on Colleen Ballinger’s Miranda Sings character, had a more blunt message.

#7FavTVShows: Haters Back Off Haters Back Off Haters Back Off Haters Back Off Haters Back Off Haters Back Off Haters Back Off OK?

— Haters Back Off (@hatersbackoff) August 16, 2016

