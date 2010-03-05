Everyone Is Scared Of Jamie Dimon Because He Isn't Warm And Cuddly

Charlie Rose cracked through the perfect image of everyone’s favourite CEO, Jamie Dimon, on his show the other night.



The TV talk show host was talking with Duff McDonald, author of the recent biography of Dimon, The Last Man Standing.

At around 13:40, the two talk about Jamie’s flaws: “impatience and an inability to be as politic as one might expect.”

As Charlie Rose points out, that’s kind of like saying he’s too worried about helping his friends – it’s more of a virtue than a flaw.

So come on, spill dirt, Duff. The biographer has to have some. After all, he says he’s gotten drunk with Dimon and his wife over cocktails at the Dimon apartment. He’s spoken with tons of Dimon’s friends.

But he doesn’t give us anything. Just this:

“He has a brashness and a briskness about him that a lot of people don’t like. It’s hard to get too many of them to talk about it on the record.”

“Scared?” Asks Rose.

“Scared, yeah, looking down the line. Who do you want to offend?”

So everyone’s scared of him.

“He’s not warm and cuddly.”

So why would he care what other people say about him?

Watch the video on Charlie Rose.

