Everyone Is Saying That It Is Time To Sell The Yuan

Getty/Julian Herbert

Currency strategists say its time to sell China’s Yuan, according to Bloomberg News.

The Yuan has been the best-performing emerging market currency this year, but growth is slowing in China and inflows are waning.

According to Bloomberg Barclays is just one investment bank recommending clients sell, and has advised investors to buy one-month call options on the dollar against the yuan, predicting the Chinese currency will weaken to 6.223 per dollar in overseas trading.

Deutsche Bank AG is another institution whose strategists recommend selling, according to Bloomberg.

Read more here.

Now read: CHARTS: Here’s Why NAB Thinks The Australian Dollar Will Head Towards $US0.83



Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.