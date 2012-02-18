Here's Gina Rinehart's Terrible Ode To Mining Everyone Is Laughing About

Photo: heraldsun.au

Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest person, just penned a political poem — and it’s hilarious.Her prose, engraved on a plaque attached to a 30-ton iron ore boulder, slams Australia’s government for “unleashing rampant tax” on the resources industry and pushes Rinehart’s weird idea about splitting the country into two economic zones.



But her message has been drowned out by the laughter of creative writers, who point to the miner’s sloppy punctuation and grammar and suggest she should have her poetic licence revoked.

“[She] attempts a noble challenge: the rendering of economic theory and politico-economic ideology into stirring verse,” Australian poet Geoff Lemon Lemon writes on political website Crikey.

“Some call it impossible to include phrases such as ‘special economic zones’ in a fluid and aesthetically pleasing poem. Those people are right. But Rinehart doesn’t let that stop her.”

One critic goes so far as to label Rinehart’s words “the universe’s worst poem,” according to the Daily Mail’s Jonathan Pearlman.

But hey, at least it rhymes.

Here it is in full (via the ABC):

Our Future

The globe is sadly groaning with debt, poverty and strife

And billions now are pleading to enjoy a better life

Their hope lies with resources buried deep within the earth

And the enterprise and capital which give each project worth

Is our future threatened with massive debts run up by political hacks

Who dig themselves out by unleashing rampant tax

The end result is sending Australian investment, growth and jobs offshore

This type of direction is harmful to our core

Some envious unthinking people have been conned

To think prosperity is created by waving a magic wand

Through such unfortunate ignorance, too much abuse is hurled

Against miners, workers and related industries who strive to build the world

Develop North Australia, embrace multiculturalism and welcome short term foreign workers to our shores

To benefit from the export of our minerals and ores

The world’s poor need our resources: do not leave them to their fate

Our nation needs special economic zones and wiser government, before it is too late

