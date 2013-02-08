'Leaked' Video Of A Secret Google Product Probably Isn't Real, Is Definitely Fun To Watch

Nicholas Carlson

Here’s a really neat commercial for a Google product that hasn’t been released yet.

Cool, right?

Problem is: it’s probably not real. 

It’s the product of a marketing firm called Slinky.Me, and as ComputerWorld points out, Slinky.me has a history of making fake Google commercials.

It’s pretty obviously a way for Slinky.Me to get everyone’s attention for the kind of excitement its work it can do.

It worked!

Tagged In

google sai-us