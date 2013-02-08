'Leaked' Video Of A Secret Google Product Probably Isn't Real, Is Definitely Fun To Watch

Here’s a really neat commercial for a Google product that hasn’t been released yet.
Cool, right?
Problem is: it’s probably not real.
It’s the product of a marketing firm called Slinky.Me, and as ComputerWorld points out, Slinky.me has a history of making fake Google commercials.
It’s pretty obviously a way for Slinky.Me to get everyone’s attention for the kind of excitement its work it can do.
It worked!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.