Everyone Is Going Crazy Over An App Called Yo ... Which Just Lets You Say 'Yo' To Your Friends

There’s a new app called Yo that does simply that: It sends your friends a “Yo” notification with a tiny little robotic voice.

It’s hard to take the app seriously, after all the app was created in only eight hours, but Yo already has 50,000 users who have sent approximately 4 million Yos.

The team has also already raised $US1 million in funding.

Yo is as simple as it seems. You just download the app, type in your mobile number, allow access to your contacts, and you’re ready to yo.

Here’s what it looks like to use.

We first saw the story over at Think Progress.

Here’s what people on Twitter are saying about Yo.

Interested in a job at Yo? It turns out they’re hiring.

You can download Yo here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.