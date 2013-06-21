Sad News: The Incredible, Gruesome, Jaws-Inspired Russian Tampon Ad Is Not Real

In the U.S., ads for tampons are usually over-saturated with women in white spinning, horseback riding, and doing yoga.



That’s why people started freaking out upon getting wind of a darker look at tampon marketing

What appeared to be a Russian ad for Tampax floated around the internet. It shows two women taking a swim at the beach. Then a shark jumps out of the water and eats one of the ladies whole. The tag line: “Now leak proof.”

Of course, viewers should have known the black bathing suit wearing woman was doomed from the start for failing to wear white in a tampon commercial.

Fortunately — or unfortunately — it turns out that ad is actually a fake. It was made to promote a film called “Movie 43.” Despite an all-star cast including everyone from Gerard Butler to Anna Farris, it was widely panned and even referred to in reviews as “the Citizen Kane of awful.”

Months after the movie’s release, the fake ad is now strangely going viral.

But even though this spot isn’t real and never aired on Russian TV, its premise has been done in Tampax ads before.

Leo Burnett France was credited for making this tampon ad on Ads of the World.

There are a lot of questionable Tampax ads out there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.