This hilarious spoof pokes fun at the one major problem with 'Jurassic World'

“Jurassic World” may have surpassed the “Avengers” for the highest-grossing opening weekend ever, but viewers had one major problem with the new movie — Bryce Howard’s character Claire Dearing running from dinosaurs … in heels.

Jurassic World was great! But, there is no way in hell Claire kept her heels on the entire time.

OK lots of respect to Claire from Jurassic world. It’s tough to run from killer dinosaurs in six inch heels.

My sister-in-law @idgieatthedew on Jurassic World: “Bryce Howard did everything Chris Pratt did, but backwards and in heels.”

The decision to keep Howard’s character in heels launched countless scathing editorials, a Tumblr dedicated to action heroines running in heels, and now a new satire video from XVP Comedy that puts every single living creature in the Jurassic Park franchise in heels.

“The #1 movie of the summer has the one thing that everyone’s been talking about: A woman running for her life from dinosaurs wearing high heels the whole time,” the announcer’s voice says, selling the fake and hilarious “Jurassic Park: Complete Box Set High Heels Edition.”

Every scene in the video is edited to show the characters wearing heeled shoes accompanied by high heel clip-clopping sounds. They even put Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm character is a pair of bright red boots.

There’s also a much needed shot of all the characters throughout the movies falling in heels — something they would surely do if forced to run from dinosaurs in real life.

Even the dinosaurs got the high heels treatment. All the animals in Jurassic Park are females, we’re reminded, “And they look good!” booms the announcer.

You can watch the whole video here, and see more of XVP Comedy’s videos here.

