This hilarious spoof pokes fun at the one major problem with 'Jurassic World'

Megan Willett
Jurassic park in heelsYouTubeA still from the XVP Comedy video that imagines a ‘high heels edition’ of ‘Jurassic Park.’

“Jurassic World” may have surpassed the “Avengers” for the highest-grossing opening weekend ever, but viewers had one major problem with the new movie — Bryce Howard’s character Claire Dearing running from dinosaurs … in heels.

The decision to keep Howard’s character in heels launched countless scathing editorials, a Tumblr dedicated to action heroines running in heels, and now a new satire video from XVP Comedy that puts every single living creature in the Jurassic Park franchise in heels.

“The #1 movie of the summer has the one thing that everyone’s been talking about: A woman running for her life from dinosaurs wearing high heels the whole time,” the announcer’s voice says, selling the fake and hilarious “Jurassic Park: Complete Box Set High Heels Edition.”

Jurassic park high heels gif reimaginedPlay GIFYouTube

Every scene in the video is edited to show the characters wearing heeled shoes accompanied by high heel clip-clopping sounds. They even put Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm character is a pair of bright red boots.

Jeff goldblum jurassic park gifPlay GIFYouTube

There’s also a much needed shot of all the characters throughout the movies falling in heels — something they would surely do if forced to run from dinosaurs in real life.

Falling gif jurassic worldPlay GIFYouTube

Even the dinosaurs got the high heels treatment. All the animals in Jurassic Park are females, we’re reminded, “And they look good!” booms the announcer.

Dinosaurs in heels jurassic parkPlay GIFYouTube

You can watch the whole video here, and see more of XVP Comedy’s videos here.

NOW WATCH: Here’s the best look yet at the next big game starring Batman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.