REPORT: Everyone In JPMorgan's London CIO Office Is At Risk Of Being Axed After Massive Loss

The fallout from the $2 billion trading loss related to derivatives in JPMorgan Chase’s chief investment office in London could be really, really big. [via efinancialcareers]



Bloomberg News is now reporting that everyone (a few dozen people) in the chief investment office could be axed.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that three high-ranking executives are expected to leave the bank this week.

Those execs include Ina Drew, a 30-year veteran of the bank who was head of risk management; Achilles Macris, who was the head of the desk that made the trades; and Javier Martin-Artajo, a managing director and trader on Macris’ team, according the WSJ’s report.

Last week, JPMorgan disclosed the trading loss in the bank’s 10-Q filing and shortly after chief executive Jamie Dimon held a surprise conference call where he acknowledged it as an “egregious error.”

After the news of the trading loss, shares of JPMorgan tumbled 9.28 per cent on Friday to close at $36.96. The stock was last more than 1.5% lower in pre-market trading on Monday.

