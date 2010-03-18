Everyone Important at BarCap Is A Guy

A quick glance at the Financial Times’ breakdown of “who’s who” at BarCap is almost funny: every single big dog is a man.



It’s no secret that Wall Street is dominated by men, but come on. There are no females in the top ranks at BarCap?

Hopefully it’s just an anomaly. Otherwise we have to assume the bank’s President, Bob Diamond, is either sexist or just really into guys.

Specifically, these guys:

Jerry del Missier, President of Barclays Capital and co-chief executive of Corporate & Investment Banking

Rich Ricci, Co-chief executive of Corporate & Investment Banking

Iain Abrahams, Head of Risk, Liquidity and Private Equity

Eric Bommensath, Head of Fixed Income and head of Global Markets – Trading, Americas

Gerald Donini, Head of Equities

Skip McGee, Head of Investment Banking Division

Robert Morrice, Chairman and chief executive Asia Pacific, Barclays PLC

Ivan Ritossa, Head of Global Markets – Trading, Asia Pacific and head of FX and Prime Services

Guglielmo Sartori di Borgoricco, Head of Distribution

Benoit de Vitry, Head of Global Markets – Trading, Europe and head of Commodities and Emerging Markets

John Varley, Chief executive, Barclays Group

Thomas Kalaris, Chief executive of Barclays Wealth

Roger Jenkins, Former chief executive of Private Equity, Principal Investments and Structured Capital markets at Barclays Capital

(Via eFinancialCareers)

