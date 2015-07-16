The new Seamless is so awful it made me commit a cardinal social sin while ordering pizza

Seamless’s new update is so bad, it made me accidentally charge food to my ex’s dad’s credit card.

The food-ordering platform recently upgraded its website and app. This “site refresh” was supposed to further simplify things.

But many users are complaining that their order histories and credit card information was disappearing or getting mixed up. The bad reviews were practically unanimous.

And I found out the hard way that they were right.

Recently, I ordered a pizza using the new Seamless. While the site changes were a bit disorienting, I managed to place my order without any major hiccups … or so I thought.

After my order was confirmed, I realised my credit card had not been charged. I checked my account and discovered that my large cheese pie had been charged not to my regular credit card.

To my horror, the order had been charged to an ex’s credit card number, saved from a take-out order from months earlier.

And to make matters even worse, the credit card actually belonged to my ex’s father.

He immediately called my former paramour to ask about my rogue pizza order. He thought my ex was trying to get him to buy dinner.

Luckily, he was a good sport about the mistake and I actually got a free pizza out of the deal.

I’ve since deleted the card from my account, but I’m still keeping a close eye on my Seamless orders for any future glitches.

I’m not the only who’s had trouble with the new site.

Searching for a specific restaurant is difficult since the update, Gawker noted, and many Twitter users are also grumbling about the inconvenient changes.

@Seamless I HATE your new website layout. I can’t navigate any of it!!! #seamlessfail

— Liza Persky (@LizaPersky) June 11, 2015

@Seamless I kind of hate the new site. It’s difficult to use, things are moved to unfamiliar (and unintuitive) spots and organisations.

— Sean Cooper (@sean_c_cooper) July 7, 2015

Not to be one of those “I hate change” guys but really not feeling @Seamless‘ new website.

— Rosé the Riveter (@chocobohomo) June 11, 2015

Even if you wanted to learn how to use the new Seamless, you’re out of luck. The “FAQ” link currently leads to a 404 error.

Until these issues are sorted out, some users are reverting to more traditional take-out ordering methods.

Assuming you can remember how to dial a phone number in the post-Seamless world.

@Seamless Really hate the new website. Links to my restaurants not working. Can’t find them in directory. Back to phone.

— Jacky Grossman (@JackyGrossman) May 29, 2015

