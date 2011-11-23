Everyone Hates Jennifer Lopez's Fiat Ads (And She Didn't Even Go To The Bronx To Film Them)

Chrysler’s ads for the Fiat 500 starring Jennifer Lopez have become a lightning rod for the car’s disastrous launch. Only 15,826 cars were sold through October of an expected 50,000 (Bloomberg has a higher estimate) and some dealerships have yet to sell a single car.

The Lopez ad campaign appears to be drawing attention to the failure, not hyping sales. No one believes its central premise — that sometimes Lopez will drive through her old ‘hood in the South Bronx in a Fiat 500, jiust to be inspired:



The Smoking Gun reports that Lopez never actually went to the Bronx to film the ad and that a body double stand-in was used instead. “It is such a breathtaking assemblage of hoary urban clichés, it’s a wonder that Lopez & Co. forgot to include a shot of some grizzled pensioners playing dominoes or a Puerto Rican enjoying some shaved ice,” the site says of the ad.

On Nov. 20, John Legend, a presenter at the American Music Awards, described J.Lo’s performance — which included a brazen Fiat product placement as she danced like a stripper in a nude bodysuit — as “shameless” on Twitter.

Adweek said,”She’s just Jenny from the block? Come on, no one believes that.”

Bronx Borough president Ruben Diaz Jr. is furious at Lopez for failing to defend her old home when, on American Idol, it was described as a crime-infested drug den by one of the contestants.

There is an ever-lengthening anti-Lopez/Fiat thread on IHateCommercials.com.

The comments section under Fiat’s official YouTube video is filling up with posts such as: “That don’t even look like the Bronx jlo hasent been to the block in years estupida ridicula,” from “safire4real.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Fiat is at risk of experiencing one of the lesser-known, little-discussed effects of advertising: That bad advertising can spread negative publicity about a brand faster than it can create good publicity. Another recent example was Esurance’s Erin, the pink-haired secret agent who was axed from the insurance company’s ads when it became clear her negative ratings were worse than Microsoft’s “Clippy” icon.

SEE ALSO: We Can’t Wait For This Book By American Apparel’s ‘Media Manipulator’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.