Everyone Has Great Things To Say About Melissa Doyle After She Decided To Quit Sunrise

Popular breakfast TV show host Melissa Doyle this morning announced that she will be leaving Sunrise for prime time TV. Her decision was met with glowing support on social media, including from the host of rival breakfast show Today.

Her decision to leave breaks up one of the longest-standing partnerships on Australian television.

“For nearly 15 of the past 17 years my alarm clock has gone off at 3.15am,” Doyle wrote this morning. “I’ve spent three quarters of my professional life doing breakfast television. And I’ve LOVED every minute of it.

“I can honestly say that the team I’ve worked with at Sunrise over the last 12 years in particular have been like a second family. You cannot spend your working hours with people you don’t like or respect and you cannot fake the camaraderie, respect and empathy we all have for each other. And that includes all the on-air and off air team that work to put this show together each day.

“I don’t want to list all the people I’d like to thank for their help and support – but I do want to thank Kochie. He’s been my partner, supporter, confidante, and friend. I’ll miss working alongside him each day.”

Here’s how Twitter responded:

14 years on brekky tv and a heap of it at No 1 is an amazing achievement @melissadoyle. Bravo. See you at kids pick up. — Karl Stefanovic (@karlstefanovic) June 20, 2013





Wishing @melissadoyle all happiness upon leaving @sunriseon7 Congrats Mel. Eleven successful years a huge achievement. Enjoy the sleepins! x — Lisa Wilkinson (@Lisa_Wilkinson) June 20, 2013





.@melissadoyle to leave Sunrise for "new challenges". A great loss to the show, Mel, you're a class act. | SMH http://t.co/Y81ICwgxfa — ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ɪᴅᴀᴛᴏ (@michaelidato) June 20, 2013





Mel Doyle is the highest ranked breakfast show host on #MostTrustedAU @ReadersDigestAU. Congrats @melissadoyle on your new prime-time role. — Reader's Digest Aust (@ReadersDigestAU) June 20, 2013









