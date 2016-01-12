Everyone has been waiting for the BMW M2 -- and they will be able to buy it for $51,700

BMW showed its much-anticipated 2017 M2 sports car at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday.

The new M2, a more powerful, naughtier version of the German luxury make’s 235i coupe, will retail at $51,700, the company posted on its website today.

The 365 horsepower car — a significant upgrade from the base 235i, which we loved — is likely to make any driving aficionado smile.

BMW also announced a 4.1 0-60 time today in Motown at the car’s first appearance.

The car is a spiritual successor to the 1980’s vintage E30 M3, a classic which helped create the now well-worn concept of a luxury car-turned-business professional’s everyday racer.

To say that it has been much anticipated would be an understatement. BMW lovers now have a car that really could live up to the brands old tag line: the ultimate driving machine.

And, on balance, the price seems about right, although $51,700 is just a starting point. Many buyers will move that sticker number north as they add options.

The Detroit Auto Show will open to the public Wednesday. Until then, we’ll keep you updated news and pictures from the show floor and interviews with auto executives.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.