Yahoo CEO Bartz Will Announce Plan Tomorrow? No Way (YHOO)

Expectations will be low for Yahoo during the company’s Q4 earnings call Tuesday. Anaylsts expect Yahoo revenues to be up just 2% year-over-year.



But expectations will be high for new Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz.

Sources tell the WSJ and BoomTown that since she took the job this month, Carol’s been blazing through meetings with customers and executives alike.

“Carol has been cutting through the BS like a knife,” said one Yahoo source.

“She is like a buzzsaw,” said another.

And here’s the thing: aside from one assistant, Carol’s been going to all these meetings alone — without a coterie of “trusted advisors” or a claque of sychophantic hangers-on — and many Yahoos take that as a sure sign that Carol’s about to fire whole bunch of executives and announce a new plan for the company during tomorrow’s call.

The WSJ headlined its story, “Yahoo’s New CEO to Deliver Bad News, Lay Out Her Plan.”

BoomTown says: “Bartz seems like the type to unveil some sort of more meaty plan this week.”

See? Expectations are high.

Let’s try to tamper them a bit. Eventually, we do expect there will be lots of executive shakeup and major deals with AOL and Microsoft from Yahoo, but during tomorrow’s call, expect:

Bad financials.

More “Yahoo needs some friggin’ breathing room” talk from Carol.

Lots of talk about Yahoo’s core strengths.

Maybe an F-bomb.

No major announcements.

