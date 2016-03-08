3 little words you probably say all the time could help you get rich

The biggest difference between rich people and the rest of the crowd may be their mindset.

In fact, contrary to popular belief, “everyone has the same opportunity to acquire wealth,” says self-made millionaire Steve Siebold, who studied more than 1,200 of the world’s wealthiest people over the past 30 years.

Your journey to acquiring wealth could start with three little words: I deserve it.

While average people believe they aren’t worthy of a great fortune, wealthy people believe they deserve to be rich — if they solve problems and create massive value, they believe they have the right to be rich, Siebold writes in his book, “How Rich People Think.”

“The world class asks, why not me?” he writes. “I’m as good as anyone else and I deserve to be rich. If I serve others by solving problems, why shouldn’t I be rewarded with a fortune?

“And since they have this belief, their behaviour moves them toward the manifestation of their dreams. Whether they actually deserve to be rich or not is irrelevant. Like all beliefs, they don’t have to be true to be acted on.”

Meanwhile, the masses are convinced that being rich is a privilege, reserved for a select few. They ask entirely different questions, Siebold explains: “Who am I, they ask themselves, to become a millionaire? Who am I to get what I really want? Who am I to live a lifestyle fit for a king?”

This mindset is incredibly limiting.

“Being rich is so far out of the average person’s belief system, it never even crosses their minds,” Siebold writes. “The fact is it’s possible for anyone living in a society that rewards problem solving.”

Before you march around declaring, “I deserve it,” keep in mind that these three words should be used deliberately and sparingly. You don’t necessarily deserve a $5 latte every morning or a three course meal at a snazzy restaurant every evening when you’re trying to save the money to start your first business — but you have just as much right as the next person to problem solve, generate ideas, and create value, which could ultimately build your wealth.

“Being rich is a right,” Siebold emphasises. “If you create massive value for others, you have the right to be as rich as you want.”

