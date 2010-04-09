Everyone Chill Out, FOX News Is Not In Wall Street 2 -- CNBC Is

There’s a little confusion about which news network all the TV are tuned in to in Wall Street 2.



In the script, it’s Fox Business news all 13 times, which Joseph Lindsey points out, really grinds his gears.

“For example,” he says, “all thirteen times a TV is shown in the script, it’s tuned to the evil Fox Business channel.”

We’ve read the script and that’s true – screenwriter Allan Loeb uses Fox News as the only news network. In the trailer, however, we can very easily see that the channel is tuned to CNBC, not Fox Business. (Watch the trailer here. The screen grab showing Maria Bartiromo on CNBC in Wall Street 2 is above. It’s at 00:43.)

So there was a change and everyone can chill out about the socialist implications of directing hatred towards Fox Business News.

We’re more interested in the scuffle that took place while the producers were deciding which news network to use. Wall Street 2 is produced by 20th Century Fox, but CNBC is clearly the business news network of choice among Wall Streeters.

Whoever made this decision made the right one. To retain authenticity, Wall Street 2 needs CNBC or maybe Bloomberg on the screen. Not Fox Business.

In conclusion, Wall Street 2 will be awesome. Check out the 10 best quotes from Wall Street 2 –>

