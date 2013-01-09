Everyone Can't Stop Talking About Qualcomm's 'Cringeworthy' CES Keynote

Last night at CES, Qualcomm hosted a keynote that confused everyone in the room.



The keynote has traditionally been given by Microsoft, and Qualcomm tried hard to fill its shoes.

It chose the theme “Born Mobile.”

“Qualcomm CEO Dr. Paul Jacobs said that we needed to get ready for ‘Generation M.’ We were not ready,” The Verge writes.

Jacobs was followed by Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer, then Sesame Street’s Big Bird. After that, vampires took the stage in a scene from Blade II, a Rolls Royce appeared and Maroon 5 closed out the event with an acoustic number.

If none of that makes sense, don’t worry. It didn’t make sense to anyone there either.

The Verge captured the “insane” event as it unfolded with tweets and photos. Head on over >

