Check Out Everyme, The Next App That Should Scare The Pants Off Facebook

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The new trend for social networks is to just skip the web and go straight to the next big thing, mobile.For example, we have Path, Instagram, Pair, Highlight, and now Everyme.



Everyme is sort of like a hybrid between the group texting app GroupMe and the mobile social network Path. (With a little Google+ thrown in for good measure.)

Click here to see how Everyme works >

The app pulls in data from Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and your phone’s contacts list to automatically generate “circles,” or groups of contacts. You can then share messages, photos, etc. with the people in your circles.

While the app is only on iPhone at the moment, you don’t need it to enjoy Everyme. The service works on any phone that can send text messages.

There’s been a lot of buzz around Everyme since its launch, so we decided to take the app for a spin. We were most impressed with how Everyme was able to “magically” place our favourite contacts in the appropriate circles.

But is it a replacement for good old group texting or Facebook? Check out our walkthrough to find out.

You can download Everyme for free on iPhone.

