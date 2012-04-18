Check Out Everyme, The Next App That Should Scare The Pants Off Facebook

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
The new trend for social networks is to just skip the web and go straight to the next big thing, mobile.For example, we have Path, Instagram, Pair, Highlight, and now Everyme.
Everyme is sort of like a hybrid between the group texting app GroupMe and the mobile social network Path. (With a little Google+ thrown in for good measure.)
The app pulls in data from Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and your phone’s contacts list to automatically generate “circles,” or groups of contacts. You can then share messages, photos, etc. with the people in your circles.
While the app is only on iPhone at the moment, you don’t need it to enjoy Everyme. The service works on any phone that can send text messages.
There’s been a lot of buzz around Everyme since its launch, so we decided to take the app for a spin. We were most impressed with how Everyme was able to “magically” place our favourite contacts in the appropriate circles.
But is it a replacement for good old group texting or Facebook? Check out our walkthrough to find out.
You can download Everyme for free on iPhone.
Everyme works best when you link it to other social networks. We suggest connecting it to Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for the best results. Let's do Facebook first.
Enter your Twitter user name and password to log in. This will give Everyme permission to access your Twitter profile. Finally, let's connect Everme to our LinkedIn account.
Now it's time to complete your profile. Enter your phone number here and any other email addresses you may have.
After you enter your phone number, you'll get a text message from Everyme. Respond with a smiley face emoticon to confirm your phone number. (This will let you update your Everyme groups via text message).
Now the magic happens. Everyme scans your Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and iPhone contacts list to group people into Circles. Let's see if it works...
Wow! Everyme is smart enough to know our colleagues, high school friends, college friends, and family based on our social graph. Neat! Let's send a message to the Business Insider circle. Tap the circle to get started.
We just sent out our first story. If the people in your circle don't have the Everyme app, they'll receive a text message instead.
Our colleague Lauren received the message as a text on her BlackBerry. We received this notification when she responded.
Tap the heart to like a post. You can also keep the conversation going by adding more comments or photos.
Our photo goes out to everyone in our circle. (Again, if they don't have the Everyme app, they'll get a text message instead.)
We really like Everyme. It limits your social network to a tight group of people you care about: colleagues, former classmates, family, and close friends. Facebook has become way too bloated for us, and it's still tought to share certain items with limited groups of people.
The app also looks a lot better than Facebook's app. It has a simple layout, making it easy for anyone to start using right away. Plus it does most of the work for you by automatically sorting your contacts into groups.
You should give it a try.
