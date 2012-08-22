Check Out Everyday.me, A Diary App That Launched At Y-Combinator

Photo: The App Store

Y Combinator Demo Day was yesterday. A lot of consumer apps launched including the smallest, most personal network yet.Path is for 150 people and Pair is for two people, but Everyday.me is just for you.



It’s a daily app that lets you keep private pictures and notes about daily happenings. You can save and record videos, photos, emotions and tags. The app is searchable and there’s a “Blast from the Past” feature that let’s you know where you were on a specific day one year prior. Everyday.me will send you quarterly reports of your activity too.

The layout is more like Facebook timeline than a traditional diary. Right now users can link Facebook/Instagram and Twitter to their timelines. The next release will allow Foursquare, Tumblr, FitBit and Nike+ integration.

The app launched two weeks ago and boasts 2.5 million entries. The founders didn’t release user numbers but says downloads are increasing 14% per day.

The team is comprised of an ex-Googler and a former Wyse engineer and a YC alumn.

All we can say is it’s a very, very crowded space and they’ve got their work cut out for them.

