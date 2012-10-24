21 Everyday Items That Have Dramatically Gone Up In Price

Benny Johnson
gas station

Photo: AP Images

Tuesday’s presidential debate touched on some massive economic issues that are affecting all Americans.The immense increase in gas prices was a crucial part of the discussion, but have other everyday products seen a drastic increased in price over the same time period?  

According to Blaze research on data provided by the the Bureau of labour Statistics* gas prices are not alone in skyrocketing over the last decade.  Wait till you see chocolate chip cookies!

Gasoline (All Types)

2002 Average -- $1.44
2012 Average- $3.73
per cent Increase: 158%

Beer (Per 16 oz.)

2002 Average -- $.99
2012 Average-$1.24
per cent Increase: 25%

Source: The Blaze

Eggs, Grade A, Large (Per Dozen)

2002 Average -- $1.03
2012 Average-$1.80
per cent Increase: 73%

Source: The Blaze

Coffee, Ground Roast, All Sizes (Per Pound)

2002 Average -- $2.92
2012 Average-$5.58
per cent Increase: 90%

Source: The Blaze

Peanut Butter (Per Pound)

2002 Average -- $1.96
2012 Average-$2.75
per cent Increase: 40%

Source: The Blaze

Milk, Fresh, Whole, Fortified (Per Gallon)

2002 Average -- $2.75
2012 Average-$3.47
per cent Increase: 26%

Source: The Blaze

Loaf of Bread, White

2002 Average -- $1.01
2012 Average-$1.41
per cent Increase: 39%

Source: The Blaze

Spaghetti and Macaroni (Per Pound)

2002 Average -- $0.91
2012 Average-$1.32
per cent Increase: 44%

Source: The Blaze

Orange Juice (Per 16 Oz.)

2002 Average -- $1.84
2012 Average-$2.69
per cent Increase: 46%

Source: The Blaze

Apple, Red Delicious (Per Pound)

2002 Average -- $0.94
2012 Average-$1.35
per cent Increase: 43%

Wine (Per Liter)

2002 Average -- $6.23
2012 Average-$10.03
per cent Increase: 60%

Electricity (Kilowatt/Hour)

2002 Average -- $.091
2012 Average-$.130
per cent Increase: 42%

Beef Steaks (Per 16 Oz.)

2002 Average -- $4.40
2012 Average-$6.22
per cent Increase: 41%

Source: The Blaze

Margarine, Soft, Tubs (Per Pound)

2002 Average -- $0.86
2012 Average-$2.09
per cent Increase: 143%

Source: The Blaze

Tomatoes (Per Pound)

2002 Average -- $1.18
2012 Average-$1.44
per cent Increase: 22%

Source: The Blaze

Turkey, Whole (Per Pound)

2002 Average -- $1.05
2012 Average-$1.65
per cent Increase: 56%

Source: The Blaze

Bacon (Per Pound)

2002 Average -- $3.23
2012 Average-$4.52
per cent Increase: 39%

Source: The Blaze

Ground Beef (Per Pound)

2002 Average -- $2.28
2012 Average-$3.69
per cent Increase: 61%

Source: The Blaze

Cookies, Chocolate Chip (Per Pound)

2002 Average -- $2.59
2012 Average-$3.61
per cent Increase: 39%

Source: The Blaze

Strawberries (Dry Pint)

2002 Average -- $1.70
2012 Average-$1.71
per cent Increase: .006%

Source: The Blaze

