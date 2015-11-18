9 app icons that will be totally confusing to future generations

In computer-land, floppy disks save word documents in folders, and paper clips help attach those files in emails.

Collectively, these old-school designs are known as “skeuomorphs,” and they don’t just refer to icons.

Skeuomorphism is the principle of using past aesthetics in a new way: Apple’s Newsstand feature, home-row notches on the iPad keyboard, and even faux-wood panelling on cars.

If each app or computer function were represented by the thing that actually performs that action, most of the time we’d probably have to use an iPhone icon.

But since rectangles don’t quite get the point across, we’re left with these relics.

