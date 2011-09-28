Thanks, Everyday Health, For The Free Booze – All Of It!

We went to Everyday Health’s fifth anniversary party last week.



Everyday Health is a collection of 25 websites and branded content, including the “What To Expect” series and www.jillianmichaels.com. Revenues are derived from advertising and the selling of its content, as the company is expected to generate close to $100 million this year.

The company has grown quickly, reaching a $400 million valuation in 2011 – and boy, was it throwing money around Thursday night.

It rented out all three rooms at The Top of Standard and invited 500 of its closest friends to drink and eat their way through the night. The signature cocktail of the evening: Cinco. Patron Silver, grapefruit juice, agave nectar, fresh lime juice, and Campari. We can tell you firsthand, the drink was spectacular, and if you mixed 4 or 5 of them with the shrimp cocktail, you were in for a quality night.

And what kind of party would it be if there wasn’t an absolutely ridiculous after party. After the Standard ushered everyone out – well after the scheduled ending time of the event – the party rushed next door to a basement bar for a couple hours of dancing, socializing, drinking, and “healthy fraternization.”

We spoke to numerous people who proclaimed it the best party they’d been to in New York this year, and frankly, we can’t disagree.

If the ability to throw a great, boozy party is a symptom of success, then Everyday Health is a thriving patient right now.

