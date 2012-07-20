Here Are 16 Everyday Foods That Surprisingly Contain Corn

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Corn prices are surging to record highs, as a historic drought is causing a shortage in the crop.And almost every food consumed by Americans contains corn in some way, shape or form. According to some estimates, about 3 in 4 supermarket products are made of the grain.
We compiled a list of some surprising items featuring corn as a main ingredient. Let’s just say, if corn prices stay as high as they are, then your fast food burger and fries might not be so cheap in the coming months.
Let’s hope the shortage stops soon.
Most fast food hamburger patties and cheap store versions pad the product with corn.
Processed chicken nuggets are also filled with corn to save money. They're also fried in the stuff.
Diet soda has a genetically modified corn sweetener. The regular stuff has high fructose corn syrup.
Many of these beverages have added high fructose corn syrup.
High fructose corn syrup is often added to yogurt to sweeten it and keep it from spoiling.
Corn starch is a main ingredient in most soup mixes. And it's also added to canned stuff too.
Corn is present in many of the ingredients used to make baked goods, including vanilla extract and baking powder.
Pre-made gravy is made with corn starch, which is good for thickening.
A main ingredient in mayonnaise is vegetable oil, which is made from corn.
Water itself doesn't contain corn. But many of the bottles are made from corn products.
