Here Are 16 Everyday Foods That Surprisingly Contain Corn

Corn prices are surging to record highs, as a historic drought is causing a shortage in the crop.And almost every food consumed by Americans contains corn in some way, shape or form. According to some estimates, about 3 in 4 supermarket products are made of the grain. 

We compiled a list of some surprising items featuring corn as a main ingredient. Let’s just say, if corn prices stay as high as they are, then your fast food burger and fries might not be so cheap in the coming months. 

Let’s hope the shortage stops soon. 

Hamburger patties

Most fast food hamburger patties and cheap store versions pad the product with corn.

Source: Time Magazine

French fries

Most french fries are cooked in vegetable oil which contains corn.

Source: Time Magazine

Fast food taco meat.

Fast food taco meat, such as Taco Bell's, is made with 'fillers' such as corn.

Source: grist.org

Chicken nuggets

Processed chicken nuggets are also filled with corn to save money. They're also fried in the stuff.

Source: Time Magazine

Soda (including diet)

Diet soda has a genetically modified corn sweetener. The regular stuff has high fructose corn syrup.

Source: Men's Health

Ketchup

A main ingredient in the condiment is high fructose corn syrup.

Source: HeinzKetchup.com

Pudding

Most pre-made puddings are full of corn sweeteners.

Source: National Corn Grower's Association

Fruit juice

Many of these beverages have added high fructose corn syrup.

Source: National Corn Grower's Association

Yogurt

High fructose corn syrup is often added to yogurt to sweeten it and keep it from spoiling.

Source: Runner's World

Salad dressing

Many salad dressings contain high fructose corn syrup.

Source: National Corn Grower's Association

Soup

Corn starch is a main ingredient in most soup mixes. And it's also added to canned stuff too.

Source: National Corn Grower's Association

Baked goods

Corn is present in many of the ingredients used to make baked goods, including vanilla extract and baking powder.

Source: National Corn Grower's Association

Gravy

Pre-made gravy is made with corn starch, which is good for thickening.

Source: National Corn Grower's Association

Mayonnaise

A main ingredient in mayonnaise is vegetable oil, which is made from corn.

Source: National Corn Grower's Association

Peanut butter

Peanut butter also contains corn syrup.

Source: National Corn Grower's Association

Milk

Vitamin D fortified milk contains corn.

Source: eatdrinkbetter.com

Bottled water

Water itself doesn't contain corn. But many of the bottles are made from corn products.

Source: cornallergic.blogspot.com

