Here Are 16 Everyday Foods That Surprisingly Contain Corn

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Corn prices are surging to record highs, as a historic drought is causing a shortage in the crop.And almost every food consumed by Americans contains corn in some way, shape or form. According to some estimates, about 3 in 4 supermarket products are made of the grain.



We compiled a list of some surprising items featuring corn as a main ingredient. Let’s just say, if corn prices stay as high as they are, then your fast food burger and fries might not be so cheap in the coming months.

Let’s hope the shortage stops soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.