These everyday activities are stressing you out

The first key to coping with stress is becoming aware of your stressors, Elizabeth Scott writes in her book “8 Keys to Stress Management.”

A stressor is “a situation that causes us to need to act and that can trigger our body’s stress response,” Scott writes. While it may seem easy at times to tell when something is causing your stress, there are often situations that go under the radar.

Identifying them individually is crucial, because as stress levels rise, it becomes increasingly difficult to determine the root causes.

Here are four of the most common stressors, according to Scott.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.