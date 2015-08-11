The latest PlayStation 4 exclusive is so beautiful that you'll think it's real life

Having spent nearly 10 hours in Shropshire, the English town where the new game “Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture” takes place, I’ve got nothing but positive things to say about its beauty. Shropshire is the idyllic English countryside of Geoffrey Chaucer and Charlotte Brontë.

It looks like an impressionist painting from the late 1800s.

George Barret, Sr. This is not an image from ‘Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture,’ but it’s not far off.

OK, it’s not quite

that

Here's an actual shot from 'Everybody's Gone to the Rapture,' from one of the many country lanes you'll walk down as you peruse Shropshire. The Chinese Room Try and ignore the golden streaks of light -- those are part of how the game tells its bizarre half sci-fi, half religious narrative. We'll talk more about that narrative in the game's review. For now, we're just here to marvel at the gorgeous images of 'Everybody's Gone to the Rapture.' Just look at this lush forest! The Chinese Room Much of the game's first hours takes place in Yaughton, a part of Shropshire that's residential. There are houses to rummage through, bars to rummage through, and ... uh ... backyards to rummage through? You'll do a lot of rummaging in 'Everybody's Gone to the Rapture.' That's when you're not marveling at the gorgeous world, of course. The Chinese Room There are tons of fine details, too. Notice the shoes strung over the electric wire in this image, for instance. The flora of Shropshire is varied and beautifully detailed. Each house feels distinct, despite many having almost identical greenhouses. The Chinese Room And don't think it's all sunshine and smiles in Shropshire. For one, there are no smiles because there are no people anywhere. The town was abandoned en masse and it's up to you to piece together what happened. And second, honestly, it wouldn't be Britain without some dreary rain, would it? The Chinese Room No, that isn't a Tardis. It's just a British phone booth. The role it plays in 'Everybody's Gone to the Rapture' is similarly important, albeit less sci-fi than its role in 'Doctor Who.' Oh, you weren't paying attention to that? You were looking at the gorgeous sunset? You're forgiven. 'Everybody's Gone to the Rapture' is full of this type of majestic beauty. The Chinese Room The town of Shropshire is divided between long-time locals and a group of scientists working out of an observatory. Though you'll spend very little time in the Valis Observatory, some of the game's most incredible looking moments are found in this area. Just look at that galaxy! The Chinese Room Interested in learning more about 'Everybody's Gone to the Rapture?' Here's the game's launch trailer! It goes up for sale on the PlayStation 4's digital storefront on Tuesday, August 11.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.