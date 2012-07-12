Everybody's favourite Dunker To Sign A New Contract Worth Nearly $100 Million

Photo: KIA/PR Newswire

Blake Griffin is just 23 years old, which is apparently old enough for the Los Angeles Clippers to give him a contract extension that could be worth as much as $95 million over five years (as reported by Ken Berger of CBS Sports).Griffin’s rookie contract still has one year left in which he will make $7.2 million. Under the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, Griffin can make as much as $95 million under the new deal (30% of the team’s salary cap) if he is named an all-star starter or second-team All-NBA next season.



Griffin averaged 20.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game last season. He also led the NBA with 192 dunks, 42 more than the next closest player (JaVale McGee, 150).

At $19.0 million per season, that would be nearly $100,000 per dunk under the new deal. And if you are going to pay $100,000 for a dunk, Griffin is the guy to pay.

