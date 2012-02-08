Everybody Wants To Know What Barry Ritholtz Has On Hank Paulson

Apparently Ritholtz has new information that has changed his view of the former Secretary of the Treasury:



“I cannot go into the details, as the entire conversation was off the record — with an adversary of Hank Paulson’s…

…Paulson did a few things that are not known, and probably wont [sic] be publicly revealed until the end of this year — if at all. His subsequent actions since leaving Treasury have actually surprised me.

…I will reveal all when I get permission, or when the book comes out, if ever — and if not, well, you just have to trust my judgment on this.

More to come later…”

Wow. What exactly does he know? And who is the source? In fact, that description caused such a stir that Ritholtz updated his post with this comment, claiming readers misread him:

“I didn’t say I upgraded him to Saint — I thought he was an god-awful jackass who oversaw the greatest theft in history, transferring trillions from taxpayers to incompetent bankers. After leaving Treasury, Paulson did a few things that surprised me and made me think he was more decent than I previously did — thats all. [sic]

However negative I was previously about current Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner, after Monday’s lunch I am even more negative than ever.”

That marginally helps deflate the scoop on Paulson, but what about Geithner? What more did Ritholtz learn that made him even more negative?

