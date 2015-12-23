The trailer for Richard Linklater's long-awaited 'sequel' to 'Dazed and Confused' is here

In 2013, director Richard Linklater told the world that he was starting work on a “spiritual sequel” to his 1993 film, the cult hit “Dazed and Confused.”

Now titled “Everybody Wants Some,” that movie’s trailer premiered on Tuesday, and it looks very similar to “Dazed” indeed, and not just because of the cast of unknowns running around getting drunk and partying.

As “Dazed and Confused” looked at life for high school teens in the late 1970s, “Everybody Wants Some” is set in the 1980s and explores a group of college kids getting their first taste of adulthood. And if the trailer is any indication, its plot will have a similarly loose, fun shape, with the characters often simply hanging out.

The title of the new film would seem to be a nod to the Van Halen song, which plays in the trailer. Here’s hoping for a soundtrack that’s as great as the one featured in “Dazed and Confused” (but here’s also hoping that, as with “Dazed,” the title song is curiously left out).

“Everybody Wants Some” opens April 15, 2016.

Watch the trailer:

