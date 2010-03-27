190,000 People Have Asked Google To Build Its fibre Network In Their Neighborhoods

Photo: AP

Google (GOOG) has been bombarded with requests from cities, towns, and individuals who want to host the ultra-high speed fibre optic broadband service announced by the search giant last month.The company announced today that it has already heard from 600 communities and over 190,000 individuals about the project.



Google says it will make its decision “over the coming months.”

In the meantime, towns will no doubt keep pulling crazy stunts to try to attract Google’s attention.

