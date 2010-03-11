Google Turns People Into Screaming Monkeys In Bing's New Commercial

Microsoft is blowing millions of dollars in the UK on advertising. Here, via Search Engine Land, is one of those ads.



It’s slightly entertaining, but it won’t do much to erode Google’s 90% of the search market share in the UK.

A more catchy use of “Bing” is Steve Ballmer at CES saying “We Bing. We Bing. And we Bing. Bing, Bing, Bing. At least all the time in my world.” We can’t get that out of our head.



Here’s Steve at CES:



