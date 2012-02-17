Everybody Hates Newt Gingrich

Things really don’t look good for Newt Gingrich right now.



He has been getting killed in the primaries since South Carolina and now, based on two new polls, The Fix’s Aaron Blake proposes that Gingrich is the most disliked politician in America.

That’s obviously debatable, but the numbers he cites paint a pretty sorry picture.

A CNN/Opinion Research poll shows that 47 per cent of Republicans and a whopping 63 per cent of all Americans have an unfavorable opinion of the former Speaker. That’s worse than any other current Republican presidential candidate. It’s also worse than George W. Bush, Sarah Palin, and Nancy Pelosi at their lowest points, Blake notes.

The results of a CBS News/New York Times poll don’t look any better for Gingrich. 54 per cent have a negative opinion of him, compared to only 16 per cent who view him positively.

The bad news has just been piling up on Gingrich in the past few weeks.

After three straight primary victories, Santorum has surged in the polls, replacing Gingrich (at least for now) as the conservative alternative to Mitt Romney. Meanwhile, the pressure has mounted for Gingrich to step aside.

The National Review, a prominent voice for conservatives, published a devastating editorial last week calling for Gingrich to drop out:

“When he led Santorum in the polls, he urged the Pennsylvanian to leave the race. On his own arguments the proper course for him now is to endorse Santorum and exit.”

Good luck convincing Gingrich. As recently as Monday, he said we should expect a third resurgence of his never-ending campaign sometime soon.

“I’m very happy to continue this campaign based on real solutions that … are going to attract a lot of Americans,” Gingrich said, according to the Associated Press. “We’ve done it twice and I suspect you’re about to see us do it again.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.