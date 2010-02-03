Ignore The Haters -- News Aggregation Is Great For Everyone

From TechCrunch:



When someone visits your site they are doing you a favour. Not the other way around.

And when an aggregator puts up a link to your site, they are doing you a favour by sending you traffic. Not the other way around.

As I’ve written before, “We throw a party when someone “steals” our content and links back to us. High fives all around the office. At least there’s some small nod in our direction.”

