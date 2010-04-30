Artist Who Proposed "Everybody Draw Mohammed Day!" To Protest South Park Censorship Wimps Out

After Comedy Central censored a South Park episode following a death threat from a radical Muslim group, Seattle cartoonist Molly Norris wanted to battle against the fear of free expression.



So she declared May 20 “Everybody Draw Mohammed Day.”

Well, it looks like Molly has changed her mind. She took to YouTube to apologise for her drawing.

“I am deeply sorry, I never meant any disrespect. In fact, I say we call off ‘Draw Mohammed Day.'”

Did Molly get death threats, too?

She also shows a cartoon by “I Hate The Media” that reworks her cartoon into “Everybody Draw Al Gore Day!” Norris agrees and encourages everyone to draw the former Vice President instead on May 20th.

We have contacted Al Gore’s camp and are still waiting to hear back.

Molly Norris goes on-and-off-script for over 7-minutes; so we’ll start the video at the “Everybody Draw Al Gore” part:



