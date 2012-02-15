Every Time This Soccer Player Scores A Goal, A Famous Person Dies

Photo: AP Images

Aaron Ramsey is a midfielder for English Premier League team Arsenal.Fans have noticed a strange coincidence about Ramsey; every time he scores, someone famous (or infamous) dies, according to The Sun.



It all began in May of 2011, Ramsey scored against Manchester United and the next day Osama Bin Laden was assassinated.

Then he scored in October, just three days before Steve Jobs died, and again in October the day before Gaddafi was shot.

Most recently, Ramsey scored on Saturday, just hours before Whitney Houston’s body was found dead.

A strange coincidence? Yes, but it’s also kind of spooky.

