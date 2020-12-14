17 times Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and other royal children upstaged their famous parents

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty ImagesThe royal family of five attended a theatrical performance on Friday.
- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have been appearing in public and at royal engagements ever since they were little.
- Whether attending the Queen’s Trooping the Colour parade or taking part in a private photo-op, the children always stand out with their adorable facial expressions and candid moments.
- Most recently, George, Charlotte, and Louis attended their first red carpet event at the London Palladium, where they watched a special performance of the National Lottery’s Pantoland.
The royal family is always in the spotlight as they attend many high profile engagements each year. But more often than not, it’s Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis who steal the show.
Aaron Chown/Getty ImagesThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at the London Palladium.
Most recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children made their red carpet debut at the London Palladium on December 11. In a video of their arrival, Princess Charlotte was shown confidently letting go of her dad’s hand — and refusing to hold it again.
Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesCharlotte stood alone while Prince William held George’s hand and Kate Middleton held on to their youngest son Louis.
The family were there to watch a special performance of the National Lottery’s Pantoland.
It wasn’t the first time the Cambridge kids attracted attention in public. They regularly attend the Queen’s Trooping the Colour birthday parade at Buckingham Palace.
In this photo from the parade in 2019, the couple’s youngest son Prince Louis appeared hilariously unimpressed with the celebrations.
Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.Louis, George, and Charlotte joined their parents and the rest of the royal family at the Queen’s birthday parade in 2019.
The young royal’s sassy expression has since gone on to become his signature look.
Meanwhile, Prince Charlotte ended up winning the hearts of fans around the world with this regal wave to the press after Louis’ birth in 2018.
The princess was far from camera shy at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.
Prince George was the star of his little brother’s christening back in 2018, flashing a ginormous smile for the cameras.
The family share plenty of adorable moments in private, too. Kate Middleton took this photo of Prince William playing with the children outside their family home in Norfolk earlier this year.
This sweet moment between William and Louis was captured during the family’s visit to the Back to Nature garden that the duchess designed for London’s Chelsea Flower Show last year.
They may be royal, but that doesn’t mean the Cambridge kids don’t participate in regular activities — like going to school.
Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty ImagesKate Middleton and William took George and Charlotte to school for the princess’ first day.
Charlotte waved to the waiting cameras as she arrived for her first day at Thomas’s Battersea school in London back in September 2019.
Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrincess Charlotte was accompanied by her brother Prince George and her parents for her first day on September 5, 2019.
It’s not just the Cambridge children who charm royal fans. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison, was born in 2019.
Chris Allerton/ Getty ImagesThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at his christening ceremony.
Fans couldn’t help but debate whether the youngster looked more like his mum or dad during the family’s tour of South Africa last year.
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty ImagesPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.
Since his parents are non-working royals, Archie hasn’t been seen as much as his royal cousins. However, Markle and Harry did share a video of the duchess reading to him for his first birthday in May this year.
The royal cousins have only been photographed together on one occasion, which was during a charity polo match in 2019. In this photo, Louis sticks his tongue out at baby Archie, while Middleton and Markle look on.
