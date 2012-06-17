Every Time This Video Game Gets Pirated, God Kills A Kitten

New PC role-playing game (RPG) Krater has a pretty interesting opening screen discussing “Pirate Bays” and kitten killing.
If you’re not familiar with Krater, the RPG is set in a post-apocalyptic Sweden (think Fallout, minus the Sweden bit).
Thanks to Reddit user medula575 for posting the screen below early this morning.
Photo: medula575 / Reddit
