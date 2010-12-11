Every Time John Henry Spends Money, One Of His Team's Fans Get Jealous

John Henry, owner of both the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC of the Premier League, just can’t win.



When he purchased Liverpool in October, Red Sox Nation instantly worried that he would cut back spending on their beloved team to fund his $400 million new toy.

Now that he calmed those fears in Boston by spending on Carl Crawford and reaching a reportedly huge extension with Adrian Gonzalez, fans on the other side of the pond are fretting. Like Red Sox fans before them, Liverpool followers feel these moves will prevent Henry from spending to restore their downtrodden team to glory.

Both sides really can’t gripe. Even before the two big offseason moves, Henry deserves the benefit of the doubt – in his nine years as owner, the Sox ended an 86-year championship drought and won, not one, but two World Series.

Meanwhile, in England Henry hasn’t done anything to suggest that he won’t spend to improve The Reds. In fact, rumours are floating that he’s pursuing Ronaldinho, one of the world’s most expensive players.

Keep it here for more on the business of sports >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.