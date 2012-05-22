Every Time A Ratings Agency Downgrades Japan, There Is One Chart You Need To Look At

The news of the morning is that Fitch has downgraded Japan due to the “leisurely” pace of its fiscal consolidation efforts.



This will prompt a little bit of howling about how maybe Japan really is doomed and whatnot, but really it’s pretty irrelevant to anything that actually matters in the world.

When a ratings agency downgrades Japan, there’s basically one chart that we like to bring up, and that’s this chart from Nomura showing the ramifications of 10 previous downgrades.

Photo: Nomura

In all but two cases, rates were lower after the downgrade.

It really shows how little the market cares about Japanese ratings.

And just more generally, here’s the always-useful 30-year look at the Japanese 10-year yield. Note how little ratings have mattered over the years.

Photo: Tradingeconomics.com

