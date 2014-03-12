Every Sustained $1 Fall In The Price Of Iron Ore Costs The Australian Government $300 Million

For every sustained $1 fall in the price of iron ore, the Australian federal budget would lose $300 million, according to Deloitte Access Economics director Chris Richardson.

Richardson’s thoughts were reported by The Australian. He said: “This fall of around $US9 we’ve seen would mean a loss of more than $2.5 billion a year in tax, if we assume one-third of Australia’s iron ore revenue is ultimately paid to the federal government.”

This is a huge loss of income for a government which has some headline promises to keep, and is already under self-induced pressure to get the budget back into surplus.

